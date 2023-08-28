MCPL Marathon City to offer free Plant Swap event Sept. 11-16

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to branch out in your home or garden, those with green thumbs can visit the Marathon County Public Library’s Marathon City Branch from Sept. 11-16 during open hours for a Plant Swap event.

The library and event will be located at 515 Washington St. in Marathon City.

Patrons can take or leave a plant, along with plant care instructions. The library will also be accepting seeds, so if you bring some please leave a note stating what they are and how to grow them. A table will be set up right outside the branch. This event is free and open to the public with no registration required.

For more information, call 715-443-2775 or visit mcpl.us/events.

