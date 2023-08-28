News and First Alert Weather App
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield receives new male red fox Felix

Felix the Fox
Felix the Fox(Wildwood Zoo)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildwood Zoo is pleased to announce the arrival of “Felix”, a male red fox. He is about 4 months old and is considered a “cross” fox in coloring.

Felix remained off exhibit for the past month to acclimate to his new caretakers and ensure he was medically up to date. He was originally kept as a pet and transferred to Wildwood Zoo when his living situation needed to be adjusted. Felix is a very confident, curious, and playful individual who is thriving on exhibit. Felix is an excellent ambassador for both his species and the importance of not keeping wild animals as pets. He has already begun training and bonding with his zookeepers in hopes that he can continue to educate and engage visitors through programs.

Red foxes are the most common fox species in the world and the largest of the true foxes. They are typically about three feet long and two feet tall with a red-orange coat, white belly and throat, white-tipped tail, and black ears and legs. They have a long, narrow snout and large, pointed ears. They make a range of vocalizations from soft huffs and whines to loud coughing sounds (called gekkering), barks, and screams. Families will often stay together and share a territory, which may overlap with other families’ territories.

There is considerable variation in the color morphs of red foxes. Natural coloring ranges from typical reddish-orange to shades of yellow and tan, nearly white, or almost entirely black. Silver foxes are the most common morph in North America, with a predominantly black coat and silver mottling across the face and back.

While some consider this project a successful domestication, foxes from this line are more accurately described as tame. Even foxes meant to be companion animals still retain their wild instincts. They are loud, smelly, destructive, and likely to escape if not kept in a proper enclosure. Foxes are also very mouthy, and communicate a great deal using their teeth. Despite the growing popularity and demand for pet foxes, they do not make good pets.

To stay up-to-date with the Wildwood Zoo news, check their Facebook page!

In addition to keeping up with the animals, you can learn more about the special events, new exhibits, and other happenings.

