Hope in the Park returns with Grammy award-winning Steven Curtis Chapman as headlining act

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Every year, Hope in the Park serves as not only a collective gathering of music fans. But also as a thank you from host 89Q to the community.

With Hope in the Park’s return to Marathon Park, it doesn’t cost fans a penny to come on down for a fun afternoon.

“When you get enough community-minded people, business people support it, it’s like the gospel, it’s free, not cheap, but free,” says Coy Sawyer, General Manager, 89Q. “And today it’s a free event.”

The event featured kids activities, food, guest speakers, and live music. Including five-time Grammy award winner Steven Curtis Chapman, who is happily headlining the show.

“People can bring friends that might say I don’t know enough about this music or maybe even this faith to want to spend money to buy a ticket,” says Chapman. “It’s so cool when you get an opportunity like this to bring them and just say come check it out.”

He’s loving being back in the badger state.

“The weather is beautiful, and man this park is beautiful, of course Wisconsin, you can’t beat it,” says Chapman. “For beauty and the weather at least this time of the year. I know it gets a little rough in the winter, but I’m super excited to be here.”

Between Chapman and 89Q, the admiration for each other is mutual. Sharing the same goal of providing an unforgettable show.

“We’ve been on the air for 35 years at 89Q,” says Sawyer. “He’s been doing Christian hits for 35 years and he’s got 50 of them. We’re not going to hear all 50 today, but we’re going to hear a boat load of them. People are all excited, thousands will be here today.

“They’re the best, they’re great, they’ve been supportive of me for many, many years, my music,” says Chapman. “36 years now since my first album came out in radio. I’ve just been ridiculously fortunate to be supported by Christian radio for many years. And love getting to partner with them for something like this.”

Donations were encouraged throughout the event between Thrivent and Community Action Pantry. They received 700 cans of food in just the events first two hours.

