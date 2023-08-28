News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: 70s continue for the week, scattered showers & storms Monday Night

Comfortable 70s remain on tap through Thursday. Hinting at a warming trend heading into Labor Day Weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cool and comfortable weather conditions expected Monday through Thursday, before heating up over Labor Day Weekend. Limitied chances for rain on tap this week.

Another cool start to the morning Monday. Plan for a sun and cloud mixture throughout the day. Afternoon highs should warm to the mid to upper 70s.

Much of the daytime will remain quiet, but by Monday evening, portions of Northern Wisconsin will start to see a scattered shower and thunderstorms moving in by 7 PM due to a cold front.

Showers and storms likely not approaching HWY 29 until after dark around 11 PM, continuing to travel southeast and clearing up well before Tuesday morning commute.

The cooler weather filters in Tuesday and Wednesday in wake of the cold front. Afternoon highs will sit in the low 70s for most both days. Some areas further north may see highs fall into the upper 60s. Sunshine will continue throughout the work and school week. Temperatures start to heat up heading into Labor Day Weekend. Friday, highs warm towards the mid-80s. Highs will likely near or reach the low 90s by Saturday, continuing through Labor Day, Monday. Additionally, humidity levels will start to rise Friday, continuing to rise over the holiday weekend.

