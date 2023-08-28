First Alert Weather: 70s continue for the week, scattered showers & storms Monday Night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cool and comfortable weather conditions expected Monday through Thursday, before heating up over Labor Day Weekend. Limitied chances for rain on tap this week.

Quiet and comfy weather for much of this week, then scattered showers and storms Monday night, heating up this weekend (WSAW)

Another cool start to the morning Monday. Plan for a sun and cloud mixture throughout the day. Afternoon highs should warm to the mid to upper 70s.

Sun and clouds with highs mid to upper 70s (WSAW)

Much of the daytime will remain quiet, but by Monday evening, portions of Northern Wisconsin will start to see a scattered shower and thunderstorms moving in by 7 PM due to a cold front.

Scattered showers and storms track in over the Northwoods Monday evening (WSAW)

Some thunderstorms will move over Northwoods by 9 PM (WSAW)

Showers and storms likely not approaching HWY 29 until after dark around 11 PM, continuing to travel southeast and clearing up well before Tuesday morning commute.

Scattered storms approach HWY 29 by 11 PM Monday night (WSAW)

Scattered showers and storms will quickly clear out of the region early Tuesday morning (WSAW)

The cooler weather filters in Tuesday and Wednesday in wake of the cold front. Afternoon highs will sit in the low 70s for most both days. Some areas further north may see highs fall into the upper 60s. Sunshine will continue throughout the work and school week. Temperatures start to heat up heading into Labor Day Weekend. Friday, highs warm towards the mid-80s. Highs will likely near or reach the low 90s by Saturday, continuing through Labor Day, Monday. Additionally, humidity levels will start to rise Friday, continuing to rise over the holiday weekend.

Near normal highs for much of the work week, but a warm up arrives in time for the Labor Day Weekend (WSAW)

