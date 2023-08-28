Crash on Highway 29 under investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department investigated a crash on Highway 29 on Sunday, Aug. 27 between the Highway 51 interchange and the Wisconsin River.

A Sheriff’s office official confirmed at least one ambulance was present at the scene and at least one motorcycle was involved.

As of 9:06 p.m., Aug. 27, only one lane was open. The Sheriff’s office official said they do not have an estimated time for when they will reopen other lanes. They will do it once the investigation is over and have cleared the road of objects.

The ramp from US 51 South to WIS 29 East beyond US 51 South is closed because of a crash.

There are no confirmed fatalities.

The Sheriff’s office said if they deem the incident to be concerning to the general public such as in the case of a death, they will release further information regarding the situation via their social media pages.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.