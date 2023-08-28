News and First Alert Weather App
Costco sets opening date for Eau Claire location

(WMTV-TV/Tim Elliott)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Costco has set an opening date for Nov. 22, 2023, according to Costco’s website.

According to the website, the new warehouse is set to include a tire service center, hearing aid center, optical department, pharmacy, gas station and more.

The building is set on the north side of Eau Claire between Highway 53 and Black Avenue.

