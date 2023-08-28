News and First Alert Weather App
Construction around John Muir Middle School expected to cause school travel delays

17th Avenue road construction.
17th Avenue road construction.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Wausau School District prepares for the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Wausau Police Department is advising children and families that the ongoing construction at STH 52 and Stewart Avenue will likely cause some delays.

Traffic delays in the area should be expected from 7–7:30 a.m. The Wausau School District has communicated instructions and student drop-off alternatives to JMMS parents in an effort to ease school arrival delays and traffic congestion. More information can be found at johnmuir.wausauschools.org.

To avoid traffic delays in the area of STH 52 and Stewart Avenue at 17th Avenue, the Wausau Police Department encourages motorists traveling to or from downtown Wausau to consider an alternative route on school mornings during that 7-7:30 a.m. timeframe.

If arriving in Wausau via I-39, the recommended alternatives include:

  • Exit 190/County Rd NN in Rib Mountain, to access S 17th Ave. and W. Thomas St.
  • Exit 191B/Sherman St.
  • Exit 193/Bridge St.
  • Exit 194/Bus 51-Merrill Ave.

If leaving the downtown area toward I-39 access, motorists should consider using Bus 51/Merrill Ave., Bridge St., or Thomas St.

The Wausau Police Department said it will continue to work with the Wausau School District in monitoring and strategizing around traffic flow after school starts and the 17th Ave. road construction progresses.

