News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, Chick-fil-A is adding a new sandwich to its menu option.

Chick-fil-A is introducing the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The popular fast food chain said the new sandwich features an original Chick-fil-A filet topped with pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños. It is served on a toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

Chick-fil-A describes the sandwich as having a “classic Chick-fil-A flavor with a sweet and subtly spicy kick.”

They said during testing, customers rated it high on taste and value, surpassing other seasonal sandwiches and putting it on par with the original Chick-fil-A Sandwich.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich rolls out at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide beginning Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
50th annual Steam & Gas Engine Show returns to Edgar this weekend
MGN police lights
Price County man accused of pitchfork attack killed by train

Latest News

Packing Healthy Lunches For Your Kids with Camila Martin
Packing Healthy Lunches For Your Kids with Camila Martin
Officials say a federal hate crime investigation is underway after a shooting left three dead...
Investigation underway in Jacksonville mass shooting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case
FILE - People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of video screen, and...
Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’: AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch