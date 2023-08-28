News and First Alert Weather App
Annual ‘Fore a Cause’ golf outing helps central Wisconsin non-profits

Fore a Cause in Stevens Point.
Fore a Cause in Stevens Point.(WSAW)
By Sam Dehring
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a good day on Monday for the ‘Fore a Cause’ golf outing at the Stevens Point Country Club. The annual event is looking to raise money for a number of non-profit programs.

Golfers took to the course to help hundreds of children across central Wisconsin involved in organizations that include both the Wausau and Stevens Point Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Bridge Street Mission, Hannah Center, Hagar House, and Blessings in a Backpack.

Andrew Krugler, Head Golf Pro at Stevens Point Country Club said, “I believe they started before everybody teed off, they had $140,000 raised and I believe their goal was to get to $200,000 or even more.”

This is the first year ‘Fore a Cause’ has been held at the Stevens Point Country Club.

