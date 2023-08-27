WATCH: Bear cub rescued after its head gets stuck in plastic container

News and First Alert Weather App
The park manager says the cub was very weak and dehydrated, and she doubts it would have survived another day without intervention. (SARAH LINDGREN via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CROSS FORK, Pa. (CNN) - A Pennsylvania woman was in the right place at the right time when she came to the rescue of a bear cub.

Sarah Lindgren, who is a park manager, was driving through Cross Fork last weekend when she spotted a bear cub with a plastic container on its head. She says she actually thought it was dead when she first saw it.

It took Lindgren about 10 seconds to free the cub, which eventually climbed into a tree.

Lindgren says the cub was very weak and dehydrated, and she doubts it would have survived another day without intervention.

She didn’t see a mother bear around. However, she believes the cub is roughly 8 months old, which means it is old enough to survive on its own.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

