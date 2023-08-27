Packers conclude preseason with nail-biting 19-15 win over Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The final preseason game always comes with a dark cloud over it. For some, it’s the final game before the real thing, for others it may be their final game in a Packers jersey. Cut day looming large coming up on Tuesday. For many of these guys, it’s a final audition before that cut day comes.

Plenty of players in position battles to keep an eye on, including Malik Heath. The undrafted rookie has turned a lot of heads in preseason, leading the Packers in receptions through the three games.

“I’m good, man. Practice is way harder than the game anyways so once you go through those hard practices, the game is gonna come easy,” says Malik Heath, Packers rookie wide receiver. “Just snap your fingers so like I’m very confident after today like, they can’t guard me.”

He’s turned into a favorite target for back-up Sean Clifford, who makes it clear how he feels about the receiver.

“You know how I feel about Malik because I give him the ball whenever I can,” says Sean Clifford, Packers rookie quarterback. “That dude wins on his routes all the time. He has continuously proven why he should be on this team. I’m a huge Malik Heath fan, that’s for sure.”

Romeo Doubs didn’t dress for the game, giving heath the opportunity to start the game. Afterwards, Coach Matt Lafleur said Heath could potentially see some valuable time in the regular season.

“I think Malik has shown a lot of good things,” says LaFleur. “Not just catching the football, but the way he blocks has been big time for us. He’s a physical player and I’m excited for him. I think he’s going to continue to get better and better and better.”

Heath is likely battling rookie pick Grant Dubose, who battled injury at the beginning of training camp.

“I faced a little bit of adversity and I feel like I overcame and got the chance to come out here and do some good things and put some good things on film so I feel great about it,” says Grant Dubose, Packers rookie wide receiver.

With cut day looming, both guys are confident in their overall audition.

”I can’t really worry about it,” says DuBose. “Worrying is a dead thought.

”You know, I think I did good,” says Heath. “I think I did my job. Like I said, I’m just waiting.

Over the course of the preseason, Jordan Love has left each game with successful scoring drives. It was a 15-play, 80-yard drive, paired with a 93-yard touchdown drive in week two and a 43-yard drive in week one. The receivers on those catches were Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Christian Watson. Today, Love spread the wealth as he completed his drive with a back shoulder pass to Christian Watson.

“I think for me it was just going out there, and wanted to feel comfortable,” says Jordan Love, Packers quarterback. “Playing the same way I play in practice is a big thing for me, not having any nervous feeling or anything like that. I think I did that. I feel comfortable.”

“The poise that he had and he held the ball a little longer than we normally like to, there was great protection around him,” says Love. “He used his legs and scrambled and picked up positive yards. I think all in all, he did a pretty good job”

