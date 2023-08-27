Newman Catholic football defeated 28-7 by Three Lakes in non-conference season opener

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Reigning back-to-back champion Newman Catholic kicked off their 2023 campaign vs. Three Lakes, falling 33-7 in their season-opening effort.

Tyler Ackermann ran for 147 yards off 30 carries, but two first quarter fumbles gave the Blue Jays early momentum.

The Cardinals will look to bounce back in another home non-conference matchup vs. Florence next Saturday at 1 p.m.

