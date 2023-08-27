New era of Tomahawk volleyball begins under Denton

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Last year, Tomahawk’s season ended on the doorstep of the state tournament, falling in the sectional final to Xavier in straight sets. For a lot of the Hatchets coming back in 2023, that match served as instant motivation.

“For me, it was always looking forward so right after the match,” said senior Macy Jankiewicz. “I was ready for the next season, ready to go.”

However, the driving force of that Tomahawk team is now gone. Meghan Scholz graduated and is now headed to DePaul to play volleyball. Scholz served as the primary offensive weapon for Tomahawk and played as a defensive force. The team knows things may look a little different on the court this year, but they are coming along nicely.

”It’s been different for us because we’ve needed some of our offense to step up and fill those shoes, but we’re getting there,” said Jankiewicz. “I don’t think we’re going to have a problem.”

The offense will have a much more balanced attack according to the players, but that’s not the only thing that’s new on the court. Katie Denton is stepping in as head coach, taking over the reins in her first season as a head coach in Wisconsin. Originally from Washington, Denton has been all over the country. However, she says wherever she goes, she’s kept volleyball with her in some capacity.

“Volleyball’s always been a part of my life since I was itty bitty and I want to make sure that I have that in my life forever and ever,” said Denton. “Wherever I’ve gone, my husband’s retired Air Force, wherever I’ve been, I’ve been able to find family in the volleyball community.”

Denton will coach alongside her husband, Jess, who will serve as an assistant coach. Getting to know the team, Denton is excited for what this group can do.

“We have a really hard-working group of girls. They have high volleyball IQ’s. They know the game very well,” said Denton. “It’s a big luxury to have girls that know what they’re doing so then we can fine-tune and work on the little things.”

Losing someone of Scholz’s caliber isn’t easy. However, Denton says it’s almost an advantage for her. Having never had Scholz on her team, she won’t know what she’s missing.

“I don’t feel that loss of her leaving and that gap to fill,” said Denton. “I see opportunities for everyone to be able to contribute.”

Denton will also have plenty of experienced leadership to help ease the transition. Tomahawk has nine seniors on their roster, including libero Samantha Gebauer.

“I think it’s a good thing we’re so senior dominant because then the young kids can look up to us,” said Gebauer. “They can come to us if they need something which is very helpful because I know when I was a freshman, I was very scared and the seniors always made me feel welcome.”

Even with all the changes in Tomahawk, this team expects to win. Having won the Great Northern Conference last year, Jankiewicz says that’s something they have their eye on again.

“That’s something we’re striving for again this year,” said Jankiewicz. “We’re all expecting to do good and go far again and we’re going to try our very hardest.”

Tomahawk opened their season over the weekend at the Warhawk Open at U-W Whitewater, finishing 2-1. They play their first home match Sept. 5 against Antigo.

