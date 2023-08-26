The Hilight Zone Week 2: Edgar rolls Stratford in game of the week

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Week two of the high school football season brought a full slate of games Friday night in Wisconsin. In the Valley, Wausau West returned home after a week one, looking to start 2-0.

The Warriors were dominant in their return to Thom Field, roaring past De Pere 42-7. Ray Reineck continued his angry rushing ways, scoring three touchdowns to help West build a big early lead, leading to a 2-0 record for the Warriors. In other Valley action, Wausau East traveled to Rhinelander, looking to start the season 2-0 themselves. The Hodags had other plans. Rhinelander brought the hammer on defense and ran past the Lumberjacks 34-15, marking back-to-back wins for Rhinelander. Elsewhere, SPASH got their first win of the season thanks to a strong second half, topping Hudson 21-14.

In our game of the week, two of Wisconsin’s most storied programs renewed their decades-old rivalry as Stratford met up with Edgar. For Stratford, it was their first home game in over two years, having played the entirety of their home games at Marshfield in 2022. The Wildcats did nothing in the way of celebrating the Tigers’ Stratford return. The Wildcats rode four first-half touchdowns from Karter Butt to blow by Stratford, winning 40-6 and move to 1-1. After the game, Butt spoke to the significance of beating Stratford in that fashion.

“That’s a picture I’m never going to forget, winning 40-6 against, you know, the school’s biggest rival, been the biggest rival for almost 70 years now,” said Butt. “Leaving the game on a high note like that, leaving a statement, that’s huge for every single person on the team.”

Edgar head coach Jerry Sinz said it was a huge game for his team, especially after a week one loss.

“I hope we got our confidence back. It was a little shaken I think last week, and they thought they were going to be pretty good,” said Sinz. “Football’s kind of a funny game that way, but I’m sure they’re gonna bounce back and hopefully we can use this as kind of use this confidence now and keep it going.”

In other Marawood action, Colby rolled to a decisive win over Spencer/Columbus. The Hornets led by as many as 46 as they breezed to a 46-14 win to move to 2-0. Elsehwere, Wittenberg-Birnamwood battled Iola-Scandinavia on the banks of Silver Lake. The Chargers continued their torrid start to the year, thanks to a big night on the ground from Braeden Groshek. In Greenwood, Loyal played host to nearby foe Neillsville/Granton. The road side was undeterred in this one. The Warriors got solid efforts from Gavin and Gunnar Barth to win 46-0.

In the Great Northern Conference, Lakeland hosted a game for the second straight week, facing fell 0-1 opponent Tomahawk. An early Rex Reilly touchdown for the Hatchets proved to be the difference. Tomahawk was perfect the rest of the way on defense, blanking the T-birds 7-0 to move to 1-1. The Medford Raiders took to the road, heading south to take on Onalaska. It was a banner night for the Medford offense, as they put up 52 points against the number four team in D-3. The Raiders went on to win the game 52-35 in an impressive showing on the road.

Finally, Auburndale found themselves facing a make-up opponent for the second straight week after cancellations. They welcomed in Big Foot from the southern half of the state. The Eagles got things started early and didn’t look back. Early scores from Kaden Anderson and Evan Scholl paced Auburndale as the Eagles rolled to a 42-0 win.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.