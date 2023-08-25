News and First Alert Weather App
Third annual ‘Hope in the Park’ returns to Marathon Park on Sunday

Steven Curtis Champan headlines the free show and people are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for the ‘Community Action Pantry’
By Sam Dehring
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s third annual ‘Hope in the Park’ is back for its third year at Marathon Park on Sunday.

The free event run by 89Q will feature Christian artist and five-time Grammy winner Steven Curtis Chapman and several free vendors.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for the ‘Community Action Pantry’.

The event is more than just a free concert and good food though.

“There’s just opportunities for people to find out how they can get help personally or for others that are going through whatever tragedy they might be going through,” said Coy Sawyer, general manager of 89Q.

Food vendors will open at noon and the gates will open at 1 p.m.

For more information on the event visit their website.

