Severe weather protocols for WIAA, teams during football season

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As August winds down, so should some of the hottest days of the summer, but there’s another kind of severe weather that players, coaches, and schools have to worry about.

Doing the right research is all part of the plan. This time of the year, severe weather can strike at any moment. So, the WIAA has started to educate athletic departments if and when practice conditions become unsafe.

“What we try to do for them is pre-prepare and pre-plan,” said WIAA Assistant Director Tom Shafranski. “The first thing is, can this be moved up in time or can it be moved to a later time when temperatures might be a little bit more appropriate.”

For gamedays, tracking weather is a top priority for the WIAA to keep everyone in the stadiums safe. ”Here in Central Wisconsin, there are some very good weather forecasters who help us a lot with what’s happening and exactly where those storms are moving,” Shafranski added.

On the rare occasion when a game has to be postponed, both sidelines have to be on the same page. Even more rare are the instances where there could be disagreements in how to proceed, but in the end, safety wins.

Shafranski said, “There are sometimes where games do get cancelled and aren’t finished and played out, but by the same token most of the time the people involved want to try and get those games finished and one way shape, or form.”

Once the game does get delayed or canceled, there are sometimes concerns about fairness. To alleviate any disgruntled coaches or players, the coaches agree before the game on if, and when, the game should continue.

“They do what is best,” Shafranski said. “Obviously, they are going to discuss and determine what is best for both teams, so that they can come together and hopefully be able to finish that game.” He also said the WIAA thinks about non-weather events and people’s safety.

If a circumstance pops up, the WIAA makes sure everyone is safe before they decide what to do.

