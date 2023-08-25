Schools budgeting for more mental health resources for students this coming school year

(WSAW) - School districts across Wisconsin have a little more opportunity to build up resources for students to support their mental well-being heading into the new school year.

The state budget passed this summer included $30 million to support school-based mental health priorities. Previously, schools had to compete for grant money; it is a time-consuming process, especially for smaller districts with fewer staff, and it is not guaranteed funding.

“If you’re going to hire people, there needs to be some consistency that you can continue to keep them employed over time,” Casey Nye, superintendent for the D.C. Everest Area School District said. “And so (a) grant process doesn’t really give that kind of guarantee.”

The budget modified the process requiring the Department of Public Instruction to divvy up the $30 million to all school districts over the biennium. The Legislative Audit Bureau reported that districts would receive about $31 per student each year.

“The dollars that are dedicated in the state budget don’t really close the gap that exists in terms of care for our students, for families,” Nye explained. “So, it’s great that it’s in the budget, (but) it’s definitely far short of the resources that are really needed to make that payment.”

Nearly all school districts across the country are short the recommended mental health workers necessary for their student populations. Governor Tony Evers in his proposed budget had recommended adding $270 million of ongoing funding to school-based mental health support. However, the budget that passed also created more flexibility in how the funds could be used.

“It was never allowed to be used for direct services, prior -- pay for actual therapy. And they have relaxed that a little bit and allowed that. So, that will open up some positives for our students and families,” added Erin Jacobson.

While Jacobson is not a new addition to the DCE, her title is new; formally a school social worker, this year she becomes the district’s full-time mental health navigator.

“We have long tried to focus on universal experiences that really support all kids,” explained Nye. “And so, although we would love to have more school counselors, and psychologists and social workers, this was really targeted towards mental health specifically. So, our mental health navigator role was somebody that (sic) could collaborate with all of that team that’s working with kids, and it was an area that we really felt we needed to expand our services.”

Her position was initially going to be paid for through the state mental health grant, but now funding for her position is more secure. The district was also able to add a part-time student engagement position.

“That person really works with families, for kids that are struggling to be engaged and attend regularly,” Nye said.

Attendance is an issue many schools have faced particularly since the pandemic.

“Each school has set goals related to attendance that are tied to predicted levels of success for kids. And we know that if kids aren’t there, they’re not going to succeed,” Nye continued. “So getting them to school, figuring out what the barriers are that are getting in the way of kids attending is a huge priority for our school teams.”

In the Wausau School District, state funds, plus large donations from community members are helping the district add another social worker and homelessness mental health navigator to their team.

“So, that individual will be helping bridge resources from the community in the school for students experiencing homelessness, but then also provide mental health support for students, families, and staff,” Andy Grimm, pupil services coordinator for the Wausau School District explained.

He said a community member donated $40,000 to help make that position possible. State funds will also support the positions in addition to folding other positions into these as other staff retire.

Caring for Our Community Kids

What all three of these educators are most excited about is the collaboration between districts and community partners through the Caring for Our Community Kids initiative.

“Mental health is not a school district issue; it is a community issue,” Grimm urged.

“Marathon schools were at the table; Edgar schools are at the table,” Jacobson began. “And we will share resources because you’re right, they didn’t get as much funding maybe as one of our schools, but every student is in need of that support.”

”When the schools are able to collaborate, we’re able to share those resources in those trainings for teachers,” Grimm continued.

In fact, school staff around Marathon County have training planned to help teachers and other school staff learn how to build better relationships with students and help students manage their emotions when students feel like they have lost control of their emotions.

The group has also worked to build up therapy resources kids need by starting the school-based Mental Health Consortium.

“In our community, we still have a shortage of therapists,” Grimm explained. “So, being able to provide school-based counseling is a challenge where the barrier of traveling and missing school becomes real for a lot of families. And so, when we were able to offer counseling in school, it’s been much more successful. But recently, there has been a decline in those services due to a shortage of therapists.”

The consortium members agree to accept certain common types of insurance so families are not faced with as many challenges paying for care. The ultimate goal of the consortium is to be able to serve all Marathon County schools.

“So if we can fabulous, if not, what are the top priority schools? And then how do we make sure that through the Consortium and the districts, that we are providing services to those schools,” Grimm continued.

Caring for Our Community Kids had a community meeting earlier this summer to go over the progress the parent, student, policy, and engagement groups had made since their last meeting, share stories, and set goals. The next meeting will be a professional development opportunity for anyone in the community to join on Oct. 26.

Caring for Our Community Kids Conference (Caring for Our Community Kids)

Nye said while schools are an obvious place for resources to get to kids, churches, medical and psychological practitioners’ offices, youth organizations, etc. also face the same mental health challenges.

“One of my personal favorite things about this experience is to see how many different entities in the community want to come together,” Nye noted. “We have over 200, people that (sic) are actively participating in this meeting, as they represent dozens of different agencies big and small. And the partnership and the shared effort that is happening in those meetings is amazing.”

Other school initiatives

Jacobson said families can look forward to expanded You Matter days this school year. District-wide, students will have three You Matter Moments throughout the school year, each with a theme to promote well-being.

“We’re really excited to engage our parents in our You Matter Moments this year, as well, and continue to share the message at home with our families and the community. And how they can continue to receive skills, and tools, and activities, and time to take care of themselves. And then be able to find ways to do that out in our community as well.”

In addition, students will continue to see Wellness Wednesdays every week with different reminders to take care of themselves, including information and tips about sleep, nutrition, coping skills, connecting with resources, and building relationships with friends and staff.

DCE also implemented a screening tool last year, Bloomsights, which helps schools understand from students’ perspectives about their relationships, their own wellness, comfort, and safety in school.

“We’re in year two of using that with all of our students, and I think we’re going to be even better at using that very real information from kids to help us steer our resources,” Nye said.

All of the initiatives have helped more students do self-referrals, seeking help themselves and talking with staff, rather than having an adult refer them for services.

In the Wausau School District, Grimm said they are going to emphasize the importance of having a traditional school year after the pandemic caused so many changes and interruptions.

“This will be the second school year where students are going to start on time and have in-person classes throughout the whole school year. So, that’s a celebration itself.”

Similar to DCE’s You Matter Moments, Wausau will offer four to six lessons and activities throughout the year led by students in the Raise Your Voice clubs.

With the tumultuous ending to the school year at Wausau East High School, where a student alleged racial and homophobic harassment by a teacher, 7 Investigates asked what response the school had when the family of that student and others would argue that that student did not feel safe at school.

“No matter what the student issue is, we would still continue to provide support,” Grimm responded. “Whether that’s in school or through the community will involve parents, every student matters.”

Both Grimm and Jacobson encouraged students who have concerns about safety at school to reach out to a trusted adult so the issue can be addressed.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.