News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

LincCon the 13th returns to Merrill

LincCon the 13th Returns!
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday, the LincCon the 13th gaming convention kicks off at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes Ballroom. The event is expected to draw crowds for three days of gaming excitement.

Joshua Jaeger, owner of the LincCon Gaming Convention stopped by Sunrise 7 Friday morning to preview the event. He says attendees can expect lots of board games, video games, cosplay, and pizza.

The convention opens at noon on Friday and runs through midnight. Saturday it will open at 10 a.m. and run through midnight, then on Sunday activities kick off at 10 a.m. and run through 6 p.m.

Click here to learn more about LincCon the 13th.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee agreed Wednesday to allow them 180 days to...
Minocqua Brewing Company files lawsuit against Town of Minocqua
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
MGN police lights
Man attacked with pitchfork, shovel at Price County home

Latest News

LincCon the 13th Returns!
LincCon the 13th Returns!
Crossing Guards at Evergreen Elementary help students cross the street and directs traffic at...
Crossing Guards play a critical role in safety at schools
Heading back to school with the right tech.
Back to School: Getting the right tech for your kids
Low to mid 70s for the weekend highs with some sunshine
First Alert Weather: Cool & refreshing for the weekend