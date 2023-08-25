LincCon the 13th returns to Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday, the LincCon the 13th gaming convention kicks off at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes Ballroom. The event is expected to draw crowds for three days of gaming excitement.

Joshua Jaeger, owner of the LincCon Gaming Convention stopped by Sunrise 7 Friday morning to preview the event. He says attendees can expect lots of board games, video games, cosplay, and pizza.

The convention opens at noon on Friday and runs through midnight. Saturday it will open at 10 a.m. and run through midnight, then on Sunday activities kick off at 10 a.m. and run through 6 p.m.

