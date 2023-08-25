Hilight Zone Week 2 Preview: Feeling at home with Edgar vs Stratford

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s now week two of high school football action and tonight’s Hilight Zone Game of the Week is one of the biggest rivalries in the state with Stratford hosting Edgar.

After losing just eight to six in their season opener, is Edgar going to bounce back?

It was an odd game last week and it almost looked like the score of a really good baseball game, but after a good week of practice, Edgar Head Coach Jerry Sinz is confident that’ll never happen again. When asked about how last week’s game prepared them for tonight, he said it gets them ready for a solid game in the trenches.

“I think the guys are pretty fired up. Obviously, you know, we schedule these types of games purposely,” said Sinz. “We never schedule anybody that we think is weak or we can just beat. We intentionally play teams that are good because we want to find out what our strengths and weaknesses are right away.”

Now, losing in any fashion, let alone an eight to six effort, is not the way anyone wants to start their season, but Edgar knows they are a team capable of so much more and are hungry to prove it. When Edgar and Stratford squared off last year, the Wildcats shut out the Tigers, 14 to nothing.

For the Stratford Tigers, the defending Division VI champs kicked off their season with a 19-point win in Mosinee. A week later, they now make their grand return to their home field for the first time in two years.

What’s the feeling for the Tigers to finally come back home?

For Head Coach Jason Tubbs, the build-up for this moment has been growing since before the season even started and he and his team are eager to have those lights shine bright on the brand-new field.

Stratford spent all last season playing their home games in Marshfield. Now back where they belong, the Tigers are anticipating an intense homecoming matchup between two football powerhouses.

“You hope the field holds up, you know, it hasn’t been played on and it’s still in its young stages, it still needs a little work,” Tubbs said. “Right now, we’re planning on just playing one game a week. But if it holds up after tonight, then we can maybe our two to three games that we usually have on there during the season. I know the fans are excited and they worked really hard to get it ready as best as they possibly can.”

The last game played at Stratford High School was Oct. 29, 2021, when the Tigers fell 19-14 to Saint Croix Falls in the level two playoffs.

This game kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight with a big crowd expected to attend. This is the first game these teams have played against each other in Tiger Stadium since 2018 and those in attendance hope the five years of waiting will pay off for a great matchup tonight.

