HIGHLIGHTS: D.C Everest football beats Chippewa Falls, Lakeland and Wausau East boys soccer win in Thursday night action

D.C. Everest's Logan George.
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest football moved to 2-0 with a win over Chippewa Falls in their first home game of the season, while Lakeland and Wausau East boys soccer won their respective games on Thursday.

Everest used their ground game to clinically move down the field against Chippewa Falls. A short pass to tight end Cole O’Brien opened the scoring in the first quarter, with O’Brien breaking a tackle on his way in for a score. The Evergreens took a 7-0 lead. After Chippewa Falls tied the game on a 60-yard completion, George powered into the end zone on a keeper with seconds left in the half to take a 14-7 lead. The Evergreens would go on to win 24-14.

Lakeland boys soccer knocked off Rice Lake in their home opener, with Yarl Myshchyshyn pin balling the ball across for the match’s opening score. The Thunderbirds won 3-2.

Wausau East shutout Rhinelander 2-0 behind the strong play of keeper Michael Murphy.

For additional scores from Thursday night’s games, you can head to this link.

