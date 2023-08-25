News and First Alert Weather App
Fond du Lac man is charged with shooting video up a woman’s dress at Walmart

Walmart security and a police officer apprehended the suspect
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The incident happened on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at around 7 p.m.

An officer received the report of a man trying to take those videos at the Walmart on North Rolling Meadows Drive in Fond du Lac.

Walmart security was called and the officer asked them to keep track of the suspect’s location. He was later identified as 30-year-old Eddy Acuna-Zamora.

The officer and security stopped Acuna-Zamora. He denied the accusation and said that he wasn’t trying to film anyone.

They watched his video, which was upside down and at one point the officer saw a woman in a black dress and the camera captured some video up her skirt.

Acuna-Zamora is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 8, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

