News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores

A principal and teacher are on administrative leave after an elementary school assembly singled out Black students. (Source: WFTV/FLAGLER SCHOOLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Florida school district officials apologized Thursday for an elementary school assembly in which Black students were singled out for a presentation on low test scores.

Officials at Flagler County’s school district in northeastern Florida said at a news conference that the assembly at Bunnell Elementary School was a “horrible, horrific mistake” that shouldn’t have happened, and that the school’s principal has been put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

“The Flagler School Board does not support segregation,” said Cheryl Massaro, the school board’s chair.

Bunnell Elementary staff members last Friday pulled Black fourth- and fifth-graders out of their regularly scheduled activities to attend a PowerPoint presentation about low standardized test scores. The presentation led by two Black teachers noted that Black students had underperformed on standardized tests for the past three years. They also discussed how students with higher grades had a better chance of going to college, while those with lower grades had a higher chance of going to jail, getting shot or getting killed, parents told The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Although there was no intended malice involved, the assembly was carried out in a way that doesn’t reflect the district’s values, Lashakia Moore, the interim superintendent, said in a video posted to the district’s website.

Moore said a community forum will be held next week to address what happened.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee agreed Wednesday to allow them 180 days to...
Minocqua Brewing Company files lawsuit against Town of Minocqua
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
MGN police lights
Price County man accused of pitchfork attack killed by train

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
2 tornados confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
The suspects sought to conceal the thefts through the bulk purchase of gift cards from various...
Scammers impersonate bank employees to steal nearly $2M from Pennsylvania customers, officials say
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work