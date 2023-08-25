First-ever U.S. Hockey League game to take place on Sept. 16 in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones have announced that Marathon Park will play host to the first-ever United States Hockey League game on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:10 p.m.

The preseason contest will feature the Madison Capitols and Green Bay Gamblers. Tickets for this game are on sale now at //wausaucyclones.com/ushl with 30% of all ticket sales to be donated to local youth hockey organizations.

“This is an excellent opportunity for all of the passionate hockey fans in North Central Wisconsin to see some of the best junior hockey players in the United States. Our organization is appreciative of the Madison Capitols and Green Bay Gamblers for coming together for this game to benefit local youth hockey organizations,” stated Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe.

The USHL is the top junior ice hockey league sanctioned by USA Hockey. The league consists of 16 teams located in the Midwest and Great Plains, for players between the ages of 16 to 21. The USHL is strictly amateur, allowing former players to compete in NCAA college hockey. During the 2023 NHL Draft, a total of 51 USHL players were selected, including six selections in the first round.

