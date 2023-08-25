First Alert Weather: Cooler & less humid this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An end to the rather warm/hot and humid weather is on the horizon in North Central Wisconsin. The next weather maker is a cold front, arriving later Friday afternoon into the early evening. Showers and scattered storms are possible. In the wake of the front, less humid and cooler weather is on tap for the weekend with times of some clouds on Saturday, and a good amount of sun Sunday. We could have widespread rainfall in the region, and there is an opportunity for wet weather later Monday into Tuesday with the next slow-moving cold front. Temperatures in the new week will range from the coolest day on Tuesday in the 60s to the 70s through Thursday. It might warm up again leading into the start of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

A chance of a storm in most of the area into Friday evening, perhaps a strong storm north. (WSAW)

A chance of scattered showers or a storm into Friday evening. (WSAW)

Sun mixed with clouds for the remainder of Friday, warm, and humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible in advance of a cold front, rolling through late this afternoon into early this evening. Not everyone will get in on the wet weather, but you’ll notice the front has gone by as the winds shift to the northwest direction. Afternoon readings Friday top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Only a chance of showers or a storm prior to kickoff for the Game of the Week. (WSAW)

The weather for Friday night football games for the most part should be dry. Any lingering showers or a storm will come to an end by sunset, if not sooner. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight into Saturday morning. Lows by daybreak on Saturday in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds to some sun on Saturday, cooler. (WSAW)

Morning clouds on Saturday, bit breezy. (WSAW)

Some sunshine developing Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Clouds will be common through at least the early afternoon on Saturday and a bit breezy. Sunshine developing through the afternoon. Dry weather for all, including in Green Bay for the Packers last preseason game on Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday in the low to mid 70s.

A good deal of sunshine to wrap up the weekend on Sunday. After a cool start, on Sunday the sunshine will warm readings back into the mid 70s.

Showers & chance of storms into Monday evening. (WSAW)

Showers with a chance of a storm Monday night into early Tuesday. (WSAW)

The new work week on Monda will begin with sunshine but increasing clouds on tap for the afternoon ahead of another cold front. Highs Monday in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and a chance of storms Monday night. More clouds than breaks of sun Tuesday, cooler. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Dry weather for mid-week with a fair amount of sun Wednesday & Thursday. Highs in the low 70s Wednesday, mid 70s Thursday. Warmer for the getaway day next Friday with a chance of morning showers or storms, then partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.