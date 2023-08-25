News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Cool & refreshing for the weekend

A cold front Friday will set back temperatures to a more comfortable level for the weekend. Slight chances for rain Friday evening.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After back to back hot and humid days, we’re in for a treat over the weekend.

Some warm and humid weather conditions stick around to end the work week, Friday. However, high temperatures and humidity levels will be lower than the past few days. Highs likely sitting near 80. Mostly cloudy skies expected Friday morning, with some cloud cover gradually decreasing heading into the afternoon hours. Some sunshine will be possible.

Cloudy with some rain/drizzle Friday morning, sunshine by the afternoon
Cloudy with some rain/drizzle Friday morning, sunshine by the afternoon(WSAW)

A cold front arrives during the afternoon and evening hours, sparking some isolated to widely scattered showers or thunderstorms across the Northwoods. The risk of severe storms is low, but there may still be a strong storm that produces downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. Highs on Friday in the low to mid 80s.

Isolated to scattered showers with some storms possible mostly over the Northwoods Friday early...
Isolated to scattered showers with some storms possible mostly over the Northwoods Friday early evening(WSAW)
Some isolated showers Friday evening
Some isolated showers Friday evening(WSAW)

Friday night football games should be dry for a majority of the area, but we can’t rule out a chance of a lingering shower or storm into the early evening for a few spots. Kickoff temperatures at 7 PM sitting mid to upper 70s.

Highs upper 70s at kickoff. Decent weather, maybe some rain for some games
Highs upper 70s at kickoff. Decent weather, maybe some rain for some games(WSAW)

Temperatures cool down overnight, with lows mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy skies expected Saturday morning, with a chance for a drizzle or stray during the morning. Breezy northeast winds, gusting up to 20 mph. Sunshine will start to mix in with clouds during the afternoon hours. Comfortable humidity levels with highs cooler, low to mid 70s. Sunday morning will start off rather cool as low temperatures range from the 40s to 50s. High temperatures will be much of the same, mid-70s. Sky conditions will likely feature plenty of sunshine for the day, before clouds increase heading into Monday.

Decreasing humidity heading into the upcoming weekend
Decreasing humidity heading into the upcoming weekend(WSAW)
Low to mid 70s for the weekend highs with some sunshine
Low to mid 70s for the weekend highs with some sunshine(WSAW)

Our following weather maker should arrive at the start of the next work week. Showers and possibly thunderstorms will track in for the second half of the Monday, perhaps lingering into Tuesday.

Next chance for rain or storms tracks in Monday
Next chance for rain or storms tracks in Monday(WSAW)
Some rain lingering into Tuesday next week
Some rain lingering into Tuesday next week(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee agreed Wednesday to allow them 180 days to...
Minocqua Brewing Company files lawsuit against Town of Minocqua
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
MGN police lights
Man attacked with pitchfork, shovel at Price County home

Latest News

Heading back to school with the right tech.
Back to School: Getting the right tech for your kids
7 Things You Need to Know 08-25-23
7 Things You Need to Know 08-25-23
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Friday, August 25, 2023
So far this year in Wausau, there have been 11 90° days, the most since 2012.
First Alert Weather: Staying humid & rather warm to end the work week