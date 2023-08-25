First Alert Weather: Cool & refreshing for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After back to back hot and humid days, we’re in for a treat over the weekend.

Some warm and humid weather conditions stick around to end the work week, Friday. However, high temperatures and humidity levels will be lower than the past few days. Highs likely sitting near 80. Mostly cloudy skies expected Friday morning, with some cloud cover gradually decreasing heading into the afternoon hours. Some sunshine will be possible.

Cloudy with some rain/drizzle Friday morning, sunshine by the afternoon (WSAW)

A cold front arrives during the afternoon and evening hours, sparking some isolated to widely scattered showers or thunderstorms across the Northwoods. The risk of severe storms is low, but there may still be a strong storm that produces downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. Highs on Friday in the low to mid 80s.

Isolated to scattered showers with some storms possible mostly over the Northwoods Friday early evening (WSAW)

Some isolated showers Friday evening (WSAW)

Friday night football games should be dry for a majority of the area, but we can’t rule out a chance of a lingering shower or storm into the early evening for a few spots. Kickoff temperatures at 7 PM sitting mid to upper 70s.

Highs upper 70s at kickoff. Decent weather, maybe some rain for some games (WSAW)

Temperatures cool down overnight, with lows mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy skies expected Saturday morning, with a chance for a drizzle or stray during the morning. Breezy northeast winds, gusting up to 20 mph. Sunshine will start to mix in with clouds during the afternoon hours. Comfortable humidity levels with highs cooler, low to mid 70s. Sunday morning will start off rather cool as low temperatures range from the 40s to 50s. High temperatures will be much of the same, mid-70s. Sky conditions will likely feature plenty of sunshine for the day, before clouds increase heading into Monday.

Decreasing humidity heading into the upcoming weekend (WSAW)

Low to mid 70s for the weekend highs with some sunshine (WSAW)

Our following weather maker should arrive at the start of the next work week. Showers and possibly thunderstorms will track in for the second half of the Monday, perhaps lingering into Tuesday.

Next chance for rain or storms tracks in Monday (WSAW)

Some rain lingering into Tuesday next week (WSAW)

