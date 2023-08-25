News and First Alert Weather App
Fans express excitement at Welcome Back Packers Luncheon

Green Bay Packers Welcome Back Luncheon in the Lambeau Field atrium (file image)
By Jeff Alexander and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lambeau Field hosted an annual tradition Friday that serves as the celebratory kickoff to the Packers season.

Hundreds of fans enjoyed an up-close look at this year’s squad over lunch.

In partnership with the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce, the 60th Annual Welcome Back Packers Luncheon brought players, coaches, and the community together.

“You really get to know the player as a player, not as a football player, like where they’re from, what their family is like and everything, I really like that part of it,” says Nancy Beaulieu from Manitowoc.

After being introduced, players are escorted to a table where they join fans for lunch.

“This is very unique, I can’t imagine there are any other organizations in the NFL doing something like this,” says Brian Enders from Hortonville.

With a new era of Packers football about to begin, you can sense the excitement, and a little mystery, surrounding the upcoming season.

“Excited and also a little apprehension, there’s so many new people on the team right now, we’ve seen Jordan Love the last three years, but you never really saw him on the field so not sure what to expect yet,” says Richard Abrahamson from Oshkosh.

“I’m very excited, I think they young players are going to kick butt, I think they’re going to have a good locker room this year, the drama is gone, and I’m really excited for the year to start,” adds Louise Fischer from Birnamwood.

“It’s neat that we’re bringing in somebody new, I have three little kids, they’re excited for the Jordan Love era, their excited for a new brand of football, so I think it’s very exciting,” says Enders.

During today’s event, Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell received the prestigious Community Service Award. He will now be nominated for the distinguished Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

