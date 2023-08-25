Crossing Guards play a critical role in safety at schools

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - When you’re out on the roads taking your kids back to school, you may see a friendly face directing traffic at the intersection. From the handheld stop sign and safety vest, they have an important job. Crossing guards are an extra set of eyes on the road. They help your kids cross the street safely to school, monitor the area, and alert the police of suspicious activity.

The Kronenwetter Police Department handles the hiring of guards at Evergreen Elementary. Evergreen crossing guards work morning and afternoon shifts in Rothschild. Chief Terry McHugh is excited about his new staff this year.

“People who are crossing guards aren’t doing it for the money, they’re doing it to interact with the kids, and be part of the community and give back to the community,” McHugh said.

The good news is, as of this week the Kronenwetter Police Department crossing guard team is fully staffed for the first day of school next week. It’s a job that extends beyond the pay.

“They’re a mentor and a role model for the kids, they really develop a relationship with those, they’re helping to teach them that life skill of walking safely across intersections and such,” said McHugh.

The new crossing guards start on Tuesday, and on that day will be taking part in a training exercise. McHugh wants to stress drivers to be aware of your speed while driving around schools. They want to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.