News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Coaches work to keep players safe in the blazing heat

Keeping athletes safe during the heat
Keeping athletes safe during the heat(WSAW)
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s nearing the end of summer, but it doesn’t feel like it. Hot and humid weather has arrived just in time for the return of high school football.

As the temperatures rise, coaches across sports are adjusting practices. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can strike fast when it’s hot. That’s why the coaching staff at D.C. Everest are using a different approach in their playbook.

“Our cross country runners did a small workout. Then they went into the pool. Our football teams didn’t fully dress,” said Mike Mathies, Athletic Director at D.C. Everest. “The good thing without school being on, we had the flexibility to have practices earlier.”

It’s a decision coaching staff within the district make to keep every athlete safe in the summer heat.

“Our coaches are fairly experienced and well aware and coached before in August, so they were ready to adjust just so our student athletes were safe,” said Mathies.

D.C. Everest head junior varsity coach Bill Franklin says education for his players doesn’t stop in the classroom.

“We are educating kids on nutrition and hydration. That was an emphasis leading up to this- making sure they are being hydrated and getting sports drinks in them and just getting good rest,” said Franklin.

But just to be safe, his staff has an added layer of protection. “To have athletic trainer on staff, so that’s a resource for us. Thus far, kids have been champs. We have worked through what we need to, and we are making the best out of it,” said Franklin.

It takes a team to get through the heat.

“A community of coaches that can work together, and we are lucky here at this district and in this community to have that. So we have resources to continue to give good programing to kids. So through that teamwork we are surviving,” said Franklin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Man attacked with pitchfork, shovel at Price County home
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Worlds Largest Round Barn
Carnival at Central Wisconsin State Fair delays opening due to excessive heat
High Light Vape.
Is that a highlighter? No it’s a vape

Latest News

Budgeting for better mental wellbeing
Budgeting for better mental wellbeing
Coaches work to keep students safe in the heat
Coaches work to keep students safe in the heat
Trump turns self in after indictment
Trump turns self in after indictment
Incoming sixth grade students had the opportunity to tour their new school building and learn...
Schools budgeting for more mental health resources for students this coming school year