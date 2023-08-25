Coaches work to keep players safe in the blazing heat

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s nearing the end of summer, but it doesn’t feel like it. Hot and humid weather has arrived just in time for the return of high school football.

As the temperatures rise, coaches across sports are adjusting practices. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can strike fast when it’s hot. That’s why the coaching staff at D.C. Everest are using a different approach in their playbook.

“Our cross country runners did a small workout. Then they went into the pool. Our football teams didn’t fully dress,” said Mike Mathies, Athletic Director at D.C. Everest. “The good thing without school being on, we had the flexibility to have practices earlier.”

It’s a decision coaching staff within the district make to keep every athlete safe in the summer heat.

“Our coaches are fairly experienced and well aware and coached before in August, so they were ready to adjust just so our student athletes were safe,” said Mathies.

D.C. Everest head junior varsity coach Bill Franklin says education for his players doesn’t stop in the classroom.

“We are educating kids on nutrition and hydration. That was an emphasis leading up to this- making sure they are being hydrated and getting sports drinks in them and just getting good rest,” said Franklin.

But just to be safe, his staff has an added layer of protection. “To have athletic trainer on staff, so that’s a resource for us. Thus far, kids have been champs. We have worked through what we need to, and we are making the best out of it,” said Franklin.

It takes a team to get through the heat.

“A community of coaches that can work together, and we are lucky here at this district and in this community to have that. So we have resources to continue to give good programing to kids. So through that teamwork we are surviving,” said Franklin.

