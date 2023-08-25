News and First Alert Weather App
Back to School: Getting the right tech for your kids

U.S. Cellular Store Manager Gary Wickersham joined Sunrise 7 to give parents some ideas.
Heading back to school with the right tech.
Heading back to school with the right tech.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students are heading back to school and it’s important to make sure they have the latest technology to help them with their school work. U.S. Cellular Store Manager Gary Wickersham joined Sunrise 7 to give parents some ideas.

Wickersham said communication is key between kids and their parents, especially with their busy lives. U.S. Cellular is offering an essentials bundle where you can get a rapid phone charger, a liquid screen protector, and a backpack for the price of one. The backpack comes loaded with school supplies to help parents on a budget.

“Communications for the student nowadays is important for them to keep in contact with their friends, and family,” Wickersham said. “I’m sure it’s changed a lot since I’ve been in school. I’m sure that their scheduling and a lot of other stuff is used on their phones as well.”

Wickersham said wireless earbuds are another important piece of technology for kids to have. He said listening to music or podcasts can help some kids concentrate better while doing their homework.

