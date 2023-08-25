50th annual Steam & Gas Engine Show returns to Edgar this weekend

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a show that attracts up to 10,000 people a day and people have been in line for its first big weekend in four years as the Edgar Steam Engine Show celebrates 50 years.

The 2020 show was canceled because of COVID-19, and then 2021 and 2022 brought bad weather, but Friday and this weekend’s weather look to be much more fair.

Antique pieces of farming equipment bring the past of farming into the present. Trains, tractors, and other antique farming equipment now fill 15 acres of Edgar land, but it wasn’t always this way.

“It was a few old guys, one that had a steam engine, one that had a threshing machine, and they said, ‘Hey, let’s show people how they used to thresholds back in the early part of the 20th century,’” said Show President Greg Szemborski. “Where it started out, and he added a sawmill, he added tractors that you can see out here on display, and it just kept growing and growing from there.”

For many people in the community like Ellie Doll, going to the event is a family tradition. “Every year we’ve come, we started bringing our John Deere tractor,” she said. “When I was, I think I was 14 when I started coming. And now it’s been both over 40 years. So, every year it seems to get bigger and bigger and it’s a lot of fun.”

The event offers learning opportunities for people of all ages, but it is especially good at teaching kids.

“I think it’s important that kids see how it was years ago when they had different items the farm with and that it’s not, and the technology keeps changing, you’re better off to go back in time she would happen,” Doll added.

“This is our heritage, this is a primarily farming community, and what we’re doing is going through all things that were done years ago, because if we don’t show them how it was done years ago, they won’t know. I mean, they can read it out of a textbook, but it’s not the same,” Szemborski said.

The event also includes live demonstrations of equipment, a 20-acre flea market, and of course, lots of food.

“I like ice cream. Sometimes I like to drink cold drinks. Like Icees,” said Doll’s granddaughter Raelynn.

“We keep coming back to see old friends and steam engines. Baked goods Ice cream, ice cream, for sure,” Doll said.

If you can’t make it Friday there’s no need to worry the event continues through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.