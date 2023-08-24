News and First Alert Weather App
Wheelers Family Auto Group to hold brat fry to support Marshfield, Wood Co. K9 Units

Wheelers K9 Brat Fry
Wheelers K9 Brat Fry(Wheelers Auto)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wheelers Family Auto Group will hold an upcoming fundraising event, a brat fry, in support of the Marshfield Police Department and the Wood County Sheriff Department K9 Units.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wheelers dealership located at 2701 S Maple Ave. in Marshfield.

All proceeds from the brat fry will be donated to directly benefit the K9 units, enabling them to continue their invaluable work in keeping our community safe.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this event in collaboration with the Marshfield Police Department and the Wood County Sheriff Department. Our law enforcement K9 units play a vital role in maintaining the safety and security of our community, and we are committed to supporting their efforts,” stated Mary Jo Wheeler-Schueller, co-owner of Wheelers Family Auto Group.

“Our K9 unit is heavily supported by the community and these are great opportunities to assist us in raising funds for the K9 Unit, as well as the chance to meet the handlers and the dogs,” said Sheriff Shawn Becker. “The role that a K9 Unit has with any law enforcement agency is not exclusive to drug enforcement. There are a lot of other situations in which a K9 could be utilized, such as finding a lost person or tracking evidence. It’s a very valuable program.”

Businesses in the area can pre-order food for their staff and show their support. A downloadable form is available on the Wheelers website, which can be faxed to the dealership or dropped off in person. For businesses in Marshfield, the form is due back by Tuesday, August 29. Find the form here.

Rain or shine, the event promises an engaging experience for attendees. Alongside the brat fry, visitors will have the chance to view an array of vehicles, including an EV Hummer, showcasing the latest innovations in the automotive industry.

To learn more, visit www.Wheelersgm.com

