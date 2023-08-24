What student loan interest means for Wisconsin borrowers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Student loans are set to start accruing interest again on Sept. 1 following a three-year pause. Student loan payments are set to resume one month later, on Oct. 1.

Interest can compound on top of itself so borrowers may end up paying interest on their interest.

“When you make that payment, they’re paying off the interest first and then go into the principal balance. Well, if you’re not paying that full interest off, that amount that’s there is going to build on to that principle. So if you’re not paying that interest every month, it’s adding to your full bill, and then that’s getting charged interest. So it’s accumulating faster than you’re paying it off,” Logan Woller, a private wealth advisor with Buska Retirement Solutions and Wealth Management, said.

The U.S. Department of Education recently introduced a new plan known as the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan. This plan aimed to alleviate financial stress for borrowers, particularly those with federal, subsidized, or unsubsidized direct loans and for low-income borrowers.

Under the SAVE Plan, borrowers earning less than $15 per hour are exempt from making any payments. Even borrowers earning above that threshold are set to benefit. According to the plan, those who make more than $15 per hour will save over $1,000 annually compared to existing Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plans. It will also lower payments for some borrowers.

“It’s really gonna be beneficial because with this income-driven plan for repaying back, it’s going to be based off their only requiring you to pay 5% of that discretionary income that you have. We’re in past plans paying back federal student loans, it was at 10% or even 15%. So it’s allowing you to make payments at a lower amount.” Woller said.

The SAVE Plan also introduced enhanced forgiveness options. Borrowers will be eligible for debt discharge between 10 to 25 years, depending on the amount of money borrowed. Alleviating or reducing student loan debt could make a major difference in the lives of countless Wisconsin borrowers Woller said.

“So having this extra income that they don’t have to pay towards their debts can really help them get other debts paid off or enjoy more time as they move into different stages of their or helping out kids or family members. So there’s there’s just a limited amount of things that they can help out now that they have that extra income,” he said.

