VIDEO: Firefighters rescue construction worker impaled by rebar

Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar. (WPLG, CITY OF MIAMI FIRE-RESCUE, CNN)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIAMI (WPLG) - A Florida construction worker was hospitalized with critical injuries after he fell and was impaled by rebar.

Video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows the delicate technical rescue that took place around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A construction worker fell onto a raised piece of steel rebar, which penetrated his lower body and went through his torso.

Crews had been carrying out plans for a high-rise residential building in Miami when the accident happened.

Photos of the risky rescue show the critical moments as multiple firefighters work to save the victim. At one point, rescuers coordinated with the on-site crane operator to help lower the injured worker after he was placed in a Stokes basket.

Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar.

Paramedics were able to stabilize him as they rushed him to a hospital. He was recovering in “critical but stable condition,” according to a fire department spokesperson.

