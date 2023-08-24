Mosinee soccer starts season with a win, Stratford volleyball competes in Onalaska

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school sports season continues to fire up in earnest as boys soccer and girls volleyball revved up Wednesday. In Mosinee, the boys’ soccer team opened their season against Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.

Most of the first half was scoreless until just minutes before half, Mosinee senior Cole Kowalski ripped one through the net to get the home side on the board. Mosinee went on to blank the Vanguards 3-0 to pick up a win to start the season.

In volleyball action, Stratford made the trip down to Onalaska to compete in the Onalaska Sprawl. The Tigers finished their day 3-1, including a dominating 2-0 sweep over Boscobel.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.