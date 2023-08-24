News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mosinee soccer starts season with a win, Stratford volleyball competes in Onalaska

By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school sports season continues to fire up in earnest as boys soccer and girls volleyball revved up Wednesday. In Mosinee, the boys’ soccer team opened their season against Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.

Most of the first half was scoreless until just minutes before half, Mosinee senior Cole Kowalski ripped one through the net to get the home side on the board. Mosinee went on to blank the Vanguards 3-0 to pick up a win to start the season.

In volleyball action, Stratford made the trip down to Onalaska to compete in the Onalaska Sprawl. The Tigers finished their day 3-1, including a dominating 2-0 sweep over Boscobel.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Man attacked with pitchfork, shovel at Price County home
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter
Willow the Fox at Wildwood Zoo.
Wildwood Zoo announces sudden death of Willow after routine surgery
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities identify man killed and suspect in Lac du Flambeau stabbing

Latest News

High School sports
High School sports
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) douses Brice Turang with gatorade after his hit a game...
Brewers rally against Twins’ bullpen again to win 8-7 in 10 innings
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor watches practice at NFL team's football...
Indianapolis Colts agree to allow star RB Taylor to seek trade
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor, left, runs to catch a flyout by Texas Rangers'...
Brewers beat Rangers 6-2 for 3-game sweep