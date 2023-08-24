Lincoln Co EMS receives over $400K to replace outdated, lifesaving equipment

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County EMS is excited to announce they are receiving $421,000 from the Bierman Family Foundation to replace aging ambulance equipment.

The funds will be used to purchase five cardiac monitors, five chest compression devices, and three powered stair chairs.

This essential equipment is not cheap. Three of the five cardiac monitors will be state-of-the-art with ultrasound capability, a new option for EMS providers. Pricing for the equipment replacement also included warranties and preventive maintenance agreements to keep future costs down as well.

Lincoln County is the sole provider of ambulance service throughout the whole county including the Merrill and Tomahawk communities. For paramedic ambulance coverage in the southern 2/3 of the county, Lincoln County contracts with the Merrill Fire Department to provide ambulance service. In the northern 1/3 of the county, Lincoln County contracts with the MedEvac/Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital.

Both ambulance providers handle approximately 3,200 calls for service annually.

This financial support ensures that paramedics have the best possible equipment in the field to save lives while keeping capital replacement costs to a minimum.

