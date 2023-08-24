GOP Presidential Primary Debate gets heated at times, candidates make their case

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - We had a couple of political analysts in the room with us watching the debate.

They think Mike Pence could be done for. He heard a lot of boos throughout the night. They also thought Ron DeSantis, Doug Burgum, Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley had good nights.

A lot is riding on this for Florida governor DeSantis. He’s currently number 2 in the polls, but has been losing momentum and ground in recent weeks.

Each of the candidates tried to get their message across without frontrunner Donald Trump there to debate them.

“Our country is in decline,” DeSantis said. “This decline is not invevitable it’s a choice. We need to send Joe Biden back to his basement and reverse American decline.

“The truth is that Biden didn’t do this to us, our Republicans did this to us, too,” said Haley, about the national debt. “When they passed a $2.2 trillion dollar stimulus bill.”

Haley was the first to mention Trump, saying he is responsible for $8-trillion in debt. Haley also talked about the Russia-Ukraine war. She said we have to keep helping Ukraine because a win for Russia is a win for China, that Ukraine is the first line of defense.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, just 38 and no political background, got caught in the crossfire on more than one occasion.

“Who the heck is this skinny guy with the funny last name,” asked Ramaswamy in his introductions. “Why the heck is he on the debate stage? I’ll tell ya. I’m not a politician, you’re right about that. I’m an entrepreneur.”

“I’ve had enough, I’ve had enough already,” Chris Christie chimed in later. “The last person in one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said what’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here was Barack Obama and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur.”

Christie slammed Trump saying “someone has to stop normalizing this conduct.” Meaning the name calling and screaming.

There was also talk of securing the southern border. As for abortion, there was talk of needing federal legislation. Except North Dakta governor Doug Burgum, citing the 10th amendment. He says it should be up to the states.

Once the dust settles, the polls-- like them or not-- will shed some light on how the candidates did. Marquette Law School Poll director Charles Franklin is one who will be watching.

“There are only going to be some polls that are conducted tonight immediately after the debate,” Franklin said. “Take those with a big grain of salt because they’ll be talking with people who watched the debate. Look instead, I would say, for the polls that are conducted next week that will capture the aftermath of the debate. What people’s social media looks like. What their follow on news coverage looks like. And give people a little bit of time to hear and digest that information.”

Whew! And just like that, this Milwaukee debate is over. These candidates will be back on the campaign trail tomorrow. The Wisconsin presidential primary is in March. Then the Republican National Convention will be right back here next July.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.