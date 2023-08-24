First Alert Weather: Staying humid & rather warm to end the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After enduring the hottest day of the summer season, particularly in Central Wisconsin on Wednesday, Thursday wasn’t as hot. The main reason was cloud cover, which stuck around much of the day in the north, and didn’t start to yield to some sun in Central Wisconsin until the early afternoon on Thursday. A cold front is on tap for Friday with chances of showers or a storm. It will be less humid this weekend with clouds & some sunshine. Temperatures are going to be much more comfortable. We are still in a drought across the region and our next best chance of widespread showers or storms could be on Monday.

Wednesday in Wausau had the 5th highest heat index since 1949. (WSAW)

Highest heat index values on Wednesday were well into the triple digits. (WSAW)

In case you missed it, Wednesday has the 5th highest heat index in Wausau since 1949 at 107° and the highest heat index on Wednesday was in Wautoma.

Once the sun came out Thursday afternoon in Central Wisconsin, temps quickly rose well into the 80s to around 90 degrees. Although it was still tropically humid, heat index values were short of 95° from Highway 10 on north, while in the mid 90s to around 100 the farther south you were in the area. The Heat Advisory for Juneau & Adams County expires at 7 PM Thursday evening. It will remain warm and humid Thursday night into Friday morning. Patchy fog is possible toward daybreak. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

A few clouds with patchy fog possible overnight into Friday morning. Still humid. (WSAW)

Turning less humid going into the upcoming weekend. (WSAW)

Friday is still going to be rather warm and humid. A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or a storm as the day goes along. This will be sparked by a cold front pushing southeast through the region into the early evening Friday. The risk of severe storms is low, but there may still be a strong storm that produces downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. Highs on Friday in the low to mid 80s.

Still rather warm and a bit humid out by the pool on Friday in Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Scattered showers & storms are possible Friday afternoon with a cold front. (WSAW)

Showers & storms winding down Friday evening. (WSAW)

Friday night football games should be dry for a majority of the area, but we can’t rule out a chance of a lingering shower or storm into the early evening for a few spots.

A chance of early evening showers or storm in spots, otherwise warm and a bit less humid. (WSAW)

Otherwise some clouds overnight into Saturday morning. Lows Saturday in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds yielding to some sunshine on Saturday. Not as humid and temperatures will be more comfortable to spend outside. Readings peaking in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds to some sun Saturday, partly cloudy on Sunday. Highs in the 70s. (WSAW)

Sunday has a fair amount of sunshine on tap. After a cool start with locations up north in the 40s to around 50 in central and southern locales, afternoon temps will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

The latest Drought Monitor continues to show the area is still in a drought. Any rainfall is a good thing, even if it won’t bust the dry conditions. More clouds than breaks of sun with scattered showers and storms on Monday. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Showers & storms possible on Monday with a cold front. (WSAW)

Showers & any storms should wind down later Monday evening. (WSAW)

A good amount of sun on Tuesday, Wednesday, and next Thursday. Highs in the low 70s Tuesday, low to mid 70s Wednesday, and in the mid 80s next Thursday.

