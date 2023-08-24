News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Central Wisconsin State Fair makes adjustments amid record heat

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield is in full swing but organizers had to make changes because of Wednesday’s hot and humid weather.

Executive Director Dale Christiansen said they did everything they could to ensure the safety of all fairgoers, including postponing the rides until 6 o’clock Tuesday night.

“We are trying to provide as much water as we can, we have fans and ventilation going on,” explained Christiansen.

The triple-digit temperatures didn’t stop fairgoers like Terry Kongslien from Hewitt. “We really enjoy the fair so many things to do and just a really good place to see people,” said Kongslien.

While the fair was open for business Wednesday, dozens of vendors including Sherri Vearrier of ‘Wild West Soda and Lemonade’ saw their numbers drop slightly.

“Sales are kind of down this year and it was ‘Seniors Day and they are encouraged to stay home and encouraged to be by the air conditioner. I understand, my folks are in their 80s and I told them to stay home,” said Vearrier.

It’s not just people organizers are worried about. Exhibitors like Wyatt Dorshorst said it’s important to pay special attention to the animals.

“We are trying to make sure they still cool, we still try to take them out and wash them at home and make sure they are real comfortable in order for them to produce a lot of milk we want to make sure they are not overheating,” explained Dorshorst.

The Central Wisconsin State Fair runs August 22 through the 27.

For more information about the fair including the schedule click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Man attacked with pitchfork, shovel at Price County home
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter
Willow the Fox at Wildwood Zoo.
Wildwood Zoo announces sudden death of Willow after routine surgery
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities identify man killed and suspect in Lac du Flambeau stabbing

Latest News

Tucker Kowalski plays the ball for Mosinee in their 3-0 win over Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld
Mosinee soccer starts season with a win, Stratford volleyball competes in Onalaska
All-Stars under the Stars returns
All-Stars under the Stars returns
Carnival rides open later due to heat
Carnival rides open later due to heat
First Republican presidential debate
First Republican presidential debate