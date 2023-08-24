Central Wisconsin State Fair makes adjustments amid record heat

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield is in full swing but organizers had to make changes because of Wednesday’s hot and humid weather.

Executive Director Dale Christiansen said they did everything they could to ensure the safety of all fairgoers, including postponing the rides until 6 o’clock Tuesday night.

“We are trying to provide as much water as we can, we have fans and ventilation going on,” explained Christiansen.

The triple-digit temperatures didn’t stop fairgoers like Terry Kongslien from Hewitt. “We really enjoy the fair so many things to do and just a really good place to see people,” said Kongslien.

While the fair was open for business Wednesday, dozens of vendors including Sherri Vearrier of ‘Wild West Soda and Lemonade’ saw their numbers drop slightly.

“Sales are kind of down this year and it was ‘Seniors Day and they are encouraged to stay home and encouraged to be by the air conditioner. I understand, my folks are in their 80s and I told them to stay home,” said Vearrier.

It’s not just people organizers are worried about. Exhibitors like Wyatt Dorshorst said it’s important to pay special attention to the animals.

“We are trying to make sure they still cool, we still try to take them out and wash them at home and make sure they are real comfortable in order for them to produce a lot of milk we want to make sure they are not overheating,” explained Dorshorst.

The Central Wisconsin State Fair runs August 22 through the 27.

