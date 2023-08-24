News and First Alert Weather App
Ann Retzlaff, former owner of Annie’s Campground, arrested on warrant

Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at court hearings(Shawano County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the former owner of Annie’s Campground in Gresham is now in custody.

Ann Retzlaff was supposed to be in court for a pre-trial conference in January. Her attorney was there but she wasn’t, and the judge issued a nationwide bench warrant for her arrest.

She was facing a trial for a six-mile chase through Shawano and Menominee counties when she disappeared.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide information about her arrest. According to court records, the court received a letter about her whereabouts in June.

The criminal complaint alleges in May 2021 she refused to pull over for a Menominee County deputy on Highway 47. The chase entered Shawano County, with four squads now involved in the pursuit. Retzlaff drove over two sets of stop spikes but continued driving on four deflating tires until she stopped on Highway 29. She was ordered to get out of her truck but claimed she was a “sovereign citizen” and wasn’t obligated to get out. When officers tried to open the door, she drove off.

She was stopped by a roadblock, where an officer broke the driver’s side window with his baton to get Retzlaff out of the truck.

Retzlaff avoided court hearings for months and had warrants issued for her arrest in October and again in November 2021. A judge approved the sale of Annie’s Campground last year. Retzlaff owed the bank $1.5 million at the time.

Court records show Retzlaff also had an arrest warrant issued in Sauk County in May, where she was charged with five counts of criminal slander of title, which is false or frivolous filing of claims of a lien or security interest on a property.

