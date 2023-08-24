All-Stars Under the Stars returns to 400 Block in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The 400 Block was filled with people enjoying music for the 9th annual All-Stars Under the Stars benefit. This year the non-profit partnered with the Man of Honor Society.

They are a Wausau-based organization which helps local veterans in need. All proceeds raised at the concert will go to programs that help veterans get food and other resources.

This years performers include The Fabulous Hellhounds and Airkraft.

”You don’t even have to be a veteran. You can have a veteran in your family. You can approach Man of Honor Society, and they will help you,” said Malcolm Whittum, president and founder of All-Stars Under the Stars.

Since 2004, the Man of Honor Society has given over $1 million dollars to veterans and their families.

