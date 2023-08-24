ADHD medication shortage continues to affect people

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a nationwide problem. People are having issues getting their ADHD medication refilled. According to the FDA, Adderall is no longer in shortage, but generic versions are still impacted.

It’s tough to pinpoint exactly where this shortage has come from. The FDA told NewsChannel 7 in an email that there are many reasons why shortages occur, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays and discontinuation, and even public health emergencies.

These shortages are affecting many people. Multiple people expressed concerns about not getting their medications on Facebook and other social media platforms.

One parent said, “These shortages are a major inconvenience. My youngest boy has been out of his very important medication all summer due to a nationwide shortage. And now, with school starting next week, we’re not sure if he will be able to get his medication refilled.”

It’s not just a problem for kids, however.

“I think a lot more adults are being diagnosed with attention deficit disorder, where historically we maybe thought of it more as a student thing or a child issue. I also have a personal opinion that it may be overprescribed,” said Kent Udulutch, owner and pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the biggest manufacturers of Adderall, has been experiencing high demand while experiencing manufacturing delays. The high demand is something Hometown Pharmacy in Plover has been experiencing for almost a year now. They’re experiencing generic Concerta, Focalin, and Medidate ADHD medication shortages. This high demand comes especially after the pandemic, and an increase in mental health care.

“Very frustrating and time-consuming. We’re trying to help our customers out. If it’s nowhere to be had we call the physician and ask if they can prescribe an alternative,” said Udulutch.

Some needing medication have been having luck going to different pharmacies. Another social media comment said, “Although it’s been a struggle finding medication, I have been able to after calling different pharmacies and filling separate prescriptions to equal the same dose as my regular meds.”

“If you’ve called around to a number of pharmacies and no one is able to fill the prescription because of the shortage, I would contact your provider, and see if a different stimulant that is in stock would suffice until your preferred one comes in stock,” said Udulutch

Udulutch expects the shortage to be cleared as the DEA and FDA get caught up with manufacturers.”

“Manufacturers have to demonstrate the increased need for production. It’s a government agency and it does not move quickly,” said Udulutch.

Hometown Pharmacies has been experiencing other medication shortages as well. Those include certain antibiotics, medications for patients with Crohn’s disease, and even eye drops.

For more information on all current drug shortages, visit the FDA website.

