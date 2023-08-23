Wisconsin takes center stage in election as debate night nears

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The candidates in the GOP presidential debate tonight each had to meet standards set up by the Republican National Committee to take part.

Frontrunner Donald Trump is not taking part, electing to take part in a pretaped interview with Tucker Carlson that will stream online at the same time as the debate.

Also, you might not see North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum take part either after he suffered a leg injury playing basketball with his staff and had to be taken to the ER Tuesday night. He has since been released from the hospital, but his status for tonight is uncertain. Burgum’s campaign said they expect to decide on whether he’ll participate early this afternoon.

The political world is now focused on Milwaukee.

Congressman Tom Tiffany said it best; Whoever wins Wisconsin will probably be the next president of the United States.

Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by 24,000 votes. President Biden by less than 21,000 in 2020. With the debate tonight and Wisconsin’s presidential primary in early March, the Wisconsin blitz is well underway.

White House Correspondent for Gray Television Jon Decker said, “It is the biggest battleground state out there. They realize that they need to flip Wisconsin and the way to do it is starting the process here in this state.”

It’s all about momentum. Who has it coming out of tonight remains to be seen, but the candidate with the momentum going in is entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. On Tuesday, NewsChannel 7 asked the presidential hopeful if tonight would be a make-or-break moment for him.

Ramaswamy said, “No, it is the beginning of a making, actually. When I said this in late February early March, when I said this was going to be a two-man race between me and Donald Trump by the end of the year, people laughed at that and I think what they said was, what did that politico reporter, good guy, he said there’s a sooner chance of snow in August. Well we are in August, there is no snow, but I’m still at the center of that debate stage like I predicted.”

When he says the center of the debate stage, what he means is DeSantis has the number one position and Ramaswamy number two based on their current poll numbers.

He went on to say he’s not coming in tonight with a 400-page report from his Super PAC on what he’s supposed to say and who he is. A dig at the leaked memo about DeSantis’ strategy for the debate.

