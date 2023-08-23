News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department hosting another pop-up splash pad Wednesday

Wisconisn Rapids Fire Departing hosts pop-up splash pad
Wisconisn Rapids Fire Departing hosts pop-up splash pad(Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - After a successful event Tuesday, the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department is hosting another pop-up splash pad on Wednesday.

The fire department will be setting up their aerial ladder truck in front of the Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The aquatic center will also be giving away freeze pops between 1 p.m and 2 p.m.

Aquatic center will be giving away freeze pops from 1:00-2:00. Stop down and beat the heat.

Posted by Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

