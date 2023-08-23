News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin lawmakers eager to see the product Republicans produce during debate

Election 2024
Election 2024(WSAW)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Republican party’s case to try and win back the White House begins Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT when eight Republican presidential candidates will debate at Fiserv Forum.

Without front-runner Donald Trump though, it’s a chance for all of them to try and gain some ground. For the Republican base, electability is a big factor. Which candidate gives them the best chance to take back the white house?

Rep. Pat Snyder (WI-85) and Rep. Calvin Callahan (WI-35) are both going into tonight to really learn more about some of the lesser-known candidates. Snyder says in order to win, they need to get the independents and suburban moms back on their side.

Rep. Snyder said, “We have to figure out a way to get them back. I think the way to get them back is to really reach out to families, to the pocketbook, and to other situations that affect them rather than try to be on the offensive, be insulted, and things of that nature.”

Both Snyder and Callahan say they hope to come out of this with the two or three candidates they can narrow it down to.

“I think that as a younger Republican voter, I’d like to see somebody younger,” Rep. Callahan added. “I’d like to see somebody who has new fresh ideas and has the bold leadership that it takes to run our country.”

Among the things they’re listening for:

  • How they can help the folks of the Midwest.
  • Don’t cater to donors.
  • The economy and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The debate will air on Fox News, Fox Business, and the independent social platform Rumble. It will not air locally on Fox/WZAW.

