News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

What to consider when asking your child to download a location tracking app ahead of the school year

Experts say communication is key when asking your child to download location tracking apps.
Experts say communication is key when asking your child to download location tracking apps.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your child will be back to school before you know it, and with school comes a whole slew of other activities, which means your kid will be on the go. Sports, extracurriculars, jobs, and hanging out with friends are just a few of the reasons they’ll likely be away from home more often.

Some location tracking apps are providing parents with some peace of mind.

“Find my iPhone and the family sharing is a great option. it works between all devices, you can for cellular devices, use it on watches you can use it on pads and phones,” said Steven Schweiger, Senior Sales Representative, Cellcom Rib Mountain.

Schweiger with Cellcom said he uses another tracking app with his children. It works well for families that have a mixture of different devices, like Apple, Samsung, and Android.

“I tend to recommend the app Life 360,” said Schweiger.

That can track where each member is, give driving reports, battery life updates, and more. But, Schweiger said the apps aren’t completely fail-safe and there are some pros and cons to consider.

“You’re giving them personal information and that is information that is out there,” said Schweiger.

The apps are collecting your data and that’s not all.

“One thing to consider is your kids will probably track you more than you track them,” said Schweiger.

Behavioral Health Licensed Clinical Social Worker Maggi Rocha said it’s also important to consider how your child may feel about it. In addition, consider how you approach the conversation of getting the app, which could be key.

“Bringing that child into that conversation gives them a sense of more control and independence where it doesn’t feel so much as it’s something that’s happening to them, it’s something that you guys are making collectively the decision together for safety,” said Maggi Rocha, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Clinical Lead at Behavioral Health, Stevens Point.

Rocha said to establish boundaries from the beginning. Talk to them about in which situations you’ll be checking their location. She said checking often can be too much information and can be anxiety-inducing.

“Because you’re constantly feeling that need to check and that child is feeling your constant need to check,” said Rocha.

Open communication and establishing trust are important for both your and your child’s health.

“It’s important for your child’s development to have that sense of privacy,” said Rocha, “And it’s important for your health as a parent, for your mental health, to be able to feel like you can trust your child.”

Schweiger added there is a way to temporarily hide your location and there are situations where it can cause problems. Rocha brought up the point if your child forgets their phone somewhere and you check their location, they may say they are somewhere their phone is not. That’s why Rocha stresses communication is key for these location-sharing apps.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
MGN police lights
Man attacked with pitchfork, shovel at Price County home
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter
Willow the Fox at Wildwood Zoo.
Wildwood Zoo announces sudden death of Willow after routine surgery
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities identify man killed and suspect in Lac du Flambeau stabbing

Latest News

Back to School coverage for WSAW Fall 2023.
Submit your Back to School Pictures here
All bus routes are fully staffed in Stevens Point Public School District. The first day of...
Stevens Point Area Public School Transportation ready for first day amid nationwide bus shortages
Student on cell phone
Pediatric Intervention helps kids stay safe on social media
DC Everest Middle School is holding Transition to Middle School for upcoming 6th graders on...
Transition to Middle School program happening Monday at D.C. Everest Middle School