Wausau Fire Department in early talks about new station

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department is asking the city’s finance committee to approve the purchase of an abandoned lot at 811 and 815 Grand Avenue in order to potentially build a new central station. The current station was built in 1962.

At one time, it was deemed the most modern in the country. But that’s simply not the case anymore.

The finance committee and city leaders went into closed session around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the future of the public property. The ultimate goal is to build a fire station. But at this point, the talks are still in the early stages.

The Wausau Fire Department has been a fixture on Grand Avenue for more than six decades and with time, comes deterioration. The current headquarters at 606 Grand Avenue needs more room for equipment, office space and living quarters.

“There’s a lot of improvements that need to be made. As far as your mechanicals, they’re just getting outdated, and they need to be replaced, and then there’s the problem of we’re growing and we don’t have the space,” said Deputy Chief Jeremy Kopp.

He adds, “We do need more square footage for not only our people to live at and work out of but also for our rigs and making sure we have the room to respond to the city in a safe manner.”

A final decision wasn’t made, but it was a step in the right direction for the future of the department. “We keep doing research and keep looking at different things and getting feedback from all of our city leaders and decide where we are going to go next. We will keep putting it on the agenda and talking about things,” said Kopp.

When it comes to the size and cost of the new building, he didn’t have those answers. But he says it’s something they hope to finalize in the future.

