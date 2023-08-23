News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point Area Public School Transportation ready for first day amid nationwide bus shortages

All bus routes are fully staffed in Stevens Point Public School District. The first day of...
All bus routes are fully staffed in Stevens Point Public School District. The first day of school is Tuesday, September 5.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - As the new school year begins, The United States is still facing an increasing bus driver shortage, and it’s been a busy summer at the Stevens Point Area School District Transportation Office.

The school district is offering new benefits like higher pay and PTO to attract new drivers. The district also held open houses, where drivers can get behind the wheel of a school bus in their parking lot.

“I think seeing us out in the community, having a bus on site for people can touch and feel it goes a long way than just seeing a banner up somewhere,” said Lee Nowicki, Transportation Manager at Stevens Point Area Public School District.

The district says it’s all about working together as a team.

“The teamwork between the office staff, the maintenance staff, and the drivers has been fantastic. I think just that teamwork and collaboration will pay dividends when we do start here on Sept. 5,” said Nowicki.

The Stevens Point Area Public School District is fully staffed with regular route bus drivers for the first day of school. The district is always hiring bus drivers. They are currently offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

We also reached out to First Student in Wausau, and they told us they are expecting to have all routes filled as well before the first day of school. Wausau School Districts starts school on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter
Willow the Fox at Wildwood Zoo.
Wildwood Zoo announces sudden death of Willow after routine surgery
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities identify man killed and suspect in Lac du Flambeau stabbing
MGN police lights
Man attacked with pitchfork, shovel at Price County home

Latest News

Student on cell phone
Pediatric Intervention helps kids stay safe on social media
DC Everest Middle School is holding Transition to Middle School for upcoming 6th graders on...
Transition to Middle School program happening Monday at D.C. Everest Middle School
Wisconsin schools facing staffing shortages less than a month from start of school
In January, Gov. Tony Evers declared 2023 as the year of mental health, calling it a...
School-based mental health services a top priority for Wis. Office of Children’s Mental Health