Stevens Point Area Public School Transportation ready for first day amid nationwide bus shortages

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - As the new school year begins, The United States is still facing an increasing bus driver shortage, and it’s been a busy summer at the Stevens Point Area School District Transportation Office.

The school district is offering new benefits like higher pay and PTO to attract new drivers. The district also held open houses, where drivers can get behind the wheel of a school bus in their parking lot.

“I think seeing us out in the community, having a bus on site for people can touch and feel it goes a long way than just seeing a banner up somewhere,” said Lee Nowicki, Transportation Manager at Stevens Point Area Public School District.

The district says it’s all about working together as a team.

“The teamwork between the office staff, the maintenance staff, and the drivers has been fantastic. I think just that teamwork and collaboration will pay dividends when we do start here on Sept. 5,” said Nowicki.

The Stevens Point Area Public School District is fully staffed with regular route bus drivers for the first day of school. The district is always hiring bus drivers. They are currently offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

We also reached out to First Student in Wausau, and they told us they are expecting to have all routes filled as well before the first day of school. Wausau School Districts starts school on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

