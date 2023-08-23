Staying cool and safe during a heat wave

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A heat warning is in effect for Portage County until Wednesday evening. In 2022, 48 people were killed by heat-related injuries and two of those were in Wisconsin, making it even more important to take the proper precautions.

The combination of heat and humidity makes it even more dangerous. They take away nutrients and make us dehydrated quicker.

“I don’t think they realize how strong the effects of just being outside for too long and exerting too much physical effort can take its toll on really anybody,” said Bryar Drexler, Community Health Educator at Portage County Health and Human Services

Heat can hit you very quickly. One moment you’re fine, and the next you might be getting pale, clammy, and feeling overheated. You may also even start to feel cold.

“That’s when it’s important to seek medical professional care. Or at minimum start hydrating yourself and getting into a cooling area,” said Drexler.

If you don’t have air conditioning or have been outside for too long and need a place to rest, there are cooling shelters available to get some shelter from the heat. These centers are free of charge and for anyone to use. They can keep you from needing to go to the emergency room.

“The shock from being outside too long, not staying hydrated enough, is a huge component of some medical issues that can occur that translate to emergency situations in temperatures like we’re seeing today,” said Drexler.

If you need to go outside, make sure to pace yourself and wear sunscreen. Don’t drink as much alcohol and caffeine. Cover windows and doors from the sun... and also think about others.

“Honestly just be a good human being, check on your neighbors, your friends, your family. Make sure everyone has well-ventilated rooms, and that they have air conditioning. Once you reach that 95-degree mark indoors, anywhere, a fan isn’t going to do you any good,” said Drexler.

For more information on where to find cooling centers in Portage County, you can visit this link.

Marathon County also has cooling centers at the following locations:

-Catholic Charities, 40 beds totals: daytime hours on Wednesday and Thursday

-McLit, open for unhoused: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

-Marathon County Public Library, Open for unhoused: regular daytime hours

-Salvation Army: Open during the day up until shelter hours begin

