Sen. Agard and Rep. Anderson introduce anti-SLAPP legislation to combat censorship

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 30 other states have enacted anti-SLAPP legislation in order to prevent baseless and frivolous lawsuits with the intention of silencing or intimidating critics, activists, journalists, and others.

Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) introduced Anti-SLAPP legislation on Wednesday with Representative Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg) in light of recent events in Wisconsin.

“Today, my colleagues and I are introducing legislation that honors the First Amendment and protects the media’s ability to report on matters of public concern without undue legal pressure and extraordinary financial costs because of a meritless lawsuit,” Sen. Agard said.

“SLAPP lawsuits are a weapon used by the powerful and well-connected in an attempt to intimidate or censor critics, activists, journalists, and others with a stifling financial burden,” Sen. Agard added. “It is shameful that my Republican colleague State Senator Cory Tomczyk (R-Mosinee) has chosen to rely on this strategy in order to silence a local newspaper that reported his homophobic and inappropriate actions.”

The Wausau Pilot responded to the new legislation saying that anti-SLAPP laws play a crucial role in protecting the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

Founder and Publisher of Wausau Pilot & Review Shereen Siewert said, “This is not a red vs. blue issue, but a bipartisan issue of fairness. Local news coverage is critical to a thriving democracy. This bill would discourage meritless lawsuits in the future and help local news organizations continue to serve their communities without risking their livelihood every step of the way.”

Rep. Anderson added, “All Wisconsinites must be free to speak out on matters of public interest without fear of baseless and costly legal retaliation. By providing people with the ability to dismiss lawsuits that are designed to intimidate and harass them, this bill presents an opportunity to protect our fundamental First Amendment rights against those who use the legal system as a weapon.”

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude,” Siewert added.

“Speech will never be truly free in Wisconsin as long as the powerful can shield themselves from criticism by wielding bogus legal threats against citizens, journalists, or media representatives that wish to hold them accountable and pursue the truth to the fullest extent,” said Rep. Anderson.

