Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of a Reedsburg girl, who was waiting to board a school bus in May when she was hit by a pickup truck and killed.

Kevin Green, 18, appeared in Sauk County court for his initial appearance Wednesday. He is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in connection with the crash that happened the morning of May 12 in the Town of Excelsior.

The criminal complaint filed Wednesday alleges the 18-year-old was texting and driving moments before the crash, which resulted in the death of 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney.

Green was driving a Ford F-150 around 7:30 a.m. on Wisconsin Hwy 23/33 when the complaint alleges he didn’t notice a school bus had stopped in front of him to pick students up. The complaint accuses Green of driving about 63 miles per hour when he swerved toward the ditch, hit the right side of the back of the school bus before hitting Gurney.

The complaint said Green told authorities he did not know that he hit someone until he exited the truck, noticed her laying on the ground and began administering CPR.

A witness said Gurney’s mother was also attempting CPR on her daughter.

Sauk County Sheriff’s Department officers said they obtained video from the schools bus showing a truck swerve, hit the back of the bus and hit the victim.

The complaint does not name Gurney as the victim, but her family told NBC15 that the charge would be filed Wednesday. The Reedsburg community held several events following Evelyn’s death to memorialize her and raise money for the Gurney family.

If convicted, Green faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $25,000 fine, and his driver’s license could be revoked for one year.

The Reedsburg community held several events in honor of Gurney in the months following her death including hockey and track and field fundraisers.

